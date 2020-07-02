https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Roswell-teen-charged-for-November-online-school-15382113.php
Roswell teen charged for November online school threat
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says a teenage boy who made online threats that led to the lockdown of Roswell High School is facing a federal charge.
FBI officials said in a news release Wednesday that the 18-year-old has been charged with interstate communications containing a threat to injure the person of another.
According to authorities, Herbert went on the social media app Snapchat on Nov. 12. He allegedly posted a message with an image of a semi-automatic weapon and a threat specifically targeted at Roswell High School.
The message led to Roswell High School being shut down.
The boy remains in custody.
