Wilton welcomes Jewish new year with shofar service

WILTON — A blast of the shofar — a ram’s horn — opened Rosh Hashana services as members of Temple B’nai Chaim gathered for an outdoor service on Saturday afternoon.

The shofar was blown by congregant Stella Dubin, as Cantor Harriet Dunkerley conducted a service.

The temple is combining a limited number of in-person services for members with a video streamed online for others to participate virtually.

“We are framing this as a high holiday experience,” Dunkerley said, acknowledging this year will be different from traditional holy day observances. She and the committees forming the programs drew on what members said were their “must-have moments.”

Following the shofar service, a small group of members who had pre-registered walked to a stream for the Tashlich service. After a few readings, participants cast crumbs of bread in the water, symbolizing all they wished to let go for the year.

Rosh Hashana services concluded on Sunday, and Yom Kippur services begin Oct. 3. Information on services is available at templebnaichaim.org.