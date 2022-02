AMES, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Iowa man died after being stabbed, and his roommate has been charged with first-degree murder.

Ames Police said Sunday that Maccarone Declements died after he was flown to a hospital Saturday with stab wounds in his upper torso. Officers were called to the home where the stabbing happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, and they found both Declements and the suspect there.