Room is still available for certain programs for the Trackside Teen Center in Wilton, as the schedule for the various activities at the non-profit organization has been extended.

The programs are open to all rising sixth grade through 10th grade students.

Existing members of the teen center will need to sign up for a new account when they checkout after they sign up for the programs.

The Trackside Teen Center is at 15 Station Road.

The programs with room still available are:

PrePlay Improv, which is the place to be when a student wants to express themselves theatrically,

Interactive gaming, which is a chance for the students to play games without devices like cards, or pool, and allows the students to register for both of the programs,

Teen Sports, which is a team building, and fun strategizing program, and

The Running Club, which utilizes the students’ Trackside Teen Leaders showing the students the way.

Register for the different programs at www.trackside.org/summercamp-324588.html.