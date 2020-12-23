Romania's parliament approves new government VADIM GHIRDA, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:18 p.m.
1 of7 Opposition members of parliament hold leaflets showing prime minister-designate Florin Citu, reading "The Black Book" during a session called to vote on the government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Opposition members of parliament hold leaflets showing prime minister-designate Florin Citu, thet read "The Black Book" during a session called to vote on the government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Members of parliament raise their hands while voting on procedural issues before a session called to vote on the government team of Romanian prime minister-designate Florin Citu in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Romanian prime minister-designate Florin Citu waits before a parliament session called to vote on a new government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Romanian prime minister-designate Florin Citu gestures, before a parliament session called to vote on a new government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Romanian prime minister-designate Florin Citu addresses a parliament session called to vote on a new government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Romanian prime minister-designate Florin Citu, right, and former premier Ludovic Orban arrive for a parliament session called to vote on a new government team in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis appointed on Tuesday, the outgoing finance minister as prime minister-designate after three pro-Western center-right groups joined forces to keep out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s parliament on Wednesday approved a new liberal government and prime minister, keeping out of power a left-leaning populist party that won most votes at a parliamentary election earlier this month.
Some 260 lawmakers in Romania’s 465-seat, two-chamber assembly on Wednesday voted for the new government, while 186 voted against.