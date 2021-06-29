Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave GENE JOHNSON and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 12:08 p.m.
1 of30 The sun shines near the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 Sabina Ehmann and her daughter Vivian, visiting Seattle from North Carolina, are prepared with umbrellas to shield the sun during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 Two people jump from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 Kayakers and boaters ply the waters of Elliott Bay with the Seattle skyline behind during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021. The day before set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Groups of people float on inflatable devices on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. A day earlier, a record high was set for that date with more record highs expected today and Monday. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 While the city reached a record temperature of over 110 degrees, people gathered at Peninsula Park to cool off, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Mark Graves/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 While Portland, Ore., reached a record temperature of over 110 degrees Sunday, June 27, 2021, people gathered at Salmon Street Springs water fountain in Portland to cool off. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Mark Graves/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 CORRECTS BYLINE TO LISA BAUMANN NOT CHRIS GRYGIEL People flock to Bloedel Donovan park at Lake Whatcom in Bellingham, Wash., during an uncharacteristic Pacific Northwest heat wave Sunday, June 26, 2021. Temperatures were expected to rise to 112 degrees in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday and 111 degrees at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday. The heat wave was also moving into Idaho, where about 3,000 athletes were competing in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d'Alene. The event includes a 2.4 mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run as temperatures top 100 degrees. Lisa Baumann/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 While Portland reached a record temperature of over 110 degrees Sunday, June 27, 2021 people gathered at Salmon Street Springs water fountain in Portland to cool off. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Mark Graves/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 People walk as the sun shines behind the Space Needle, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 A parking garage sign shows the temperature at 96 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade, Monday, June 28, 2021, in downtown Seattle. Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius). Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Keeping cool in record setting temperatures, Beau Jess and daughter River, 3, reach for falling water as they play at the Splash Pad in Haller Park on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Arlington, Wash. (Andy Bronson/The Herald via AP) Andy Bronson/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Susan Lange, left, and Debbie Thulen set off on inflatable paddle boards for a trip down the Stillaguamish River during record setting heat on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Arlington, Wash. (Andy Bronson/The Herald via AP) Andy Bronson/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 Jim Martin, owner of Espresso Connection, feels the heat from a vent at one of his Marysville coffee stands, closed for the afternoon due to excessive heat, on Monday, June 28, 2021 in Marysville, Wash. (Andy Bronson/The Herald via AP) Andy Bronson/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the early evening in Olympia, Wash. Seattle, Olympia, and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A person walks past the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The walk- and drive-up restaurant, which is not air conditioned, closed early Sunday and all day Monday due to excessive heat. Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A sign is shown on the door of a Molly Moon's Ice Cream store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The store was closed Monday due to excessive heat as Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The walk- and drive-up restaurant, which is not air conditioned, closed early Sunday and all day Monday due to excessive heat. Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A person walks past a Molly Moon's Ice Cream store in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle. The store was closed Monday due to excessive heat as Seattle and other cities in the Pacific Northwest endured the hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before on Sunday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures far exceeding 100 degrees (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday's high temperature — a record-tying 105 Fahrenheit (40.6 Celsius).
Written By
