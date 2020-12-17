Skip to main content
Robert Lewandowski, del Bayern Munich, gana premio FIFA al mejor jugador
News
Robert Lewandowski, del Bayern Munich, gana premio FIFA al mejor jugador
Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2020
Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 3:40 p.m.
ZÚRICH, Suiza (AP) — Robert Lewandowski, del Bayern Munich, gana premio FIFA al mejor jugador.