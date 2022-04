KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bomb wounded at least two children Thursday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a police official said.

Kabul police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said in a tweet that the explosives went off in the median strip of a road in a western area of Kabul in a mostly Shiite neighborhood. Two days earlier in the same area, multiple explosions targeting educational institutions killed at least six people, mostly children, and wounded 17 others.