Road closures, power outages reported in Wilton

A number of roads are closed in Wilton due to fallen trees on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

WILTON —A number of road closures and power outages have been reported in Wilton due to stormy weather conditions.

Belden Hill Road is closed between #241 Belden Hill Road and Edgewater Dr due to a tree down.

Hulda Hill Road is closed near 85 Hulda Hill Road due to a tree down.

Olmstead Hill Road is partialy blocked near 264 Olmstead Hill Road.

Ruscoe Road is closed by 9 Ruscoe Road.

Eversource is reporting 17 power outages in Wilton as of 8:17 a.m.