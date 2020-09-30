https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Road-closures-power-outages-reported-in-Wilton-15608394.php
Road closures, power outages reported in Wilton
Photo: Contributed
WILTON —A number of road closures and power outages have been reported in Wilton due to stormy weather conditions.
Belden Hill Road is closed between #241 Belden Hill Road and Edgewater Dr due to a tree down.
Hulda Hill Road is closed near 85 Hulda Hill Road due to a tree down.
Olmstead Hill Road is partialy blocked near 264 Olmstead Hill Road.
Ruscoe Road is closed by 9 Ruscoe Road.
Eversource is reporting 17 power outages in Wilton as of 8:17 a.m.
