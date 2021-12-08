Rights groups call for release of US journalist in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities should immediately release a freelance American journalist who was detained in Beirut last month and continues to be held even after a prosecutor ordered her release, two international human rights groups said Wednesday.
Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Nada Homsi was arrested on Nov. 16 by members of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate without a judicial order. The reasons for the raid remain unknown and her detention is now arbitrary, the groups said.