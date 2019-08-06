Ridgefield: Weston woman arrested for ‘suspected heroin’ with child in car

A Weston woman was arrested for driving under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotics on Nod Hill Road in Ridegfield around 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

Ridgefield police said Junyuan Tsai, 36, was found in possession of marijuana and a substance that was “suspected heroin,” according to a police report.

Police said that a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of Nod Hill Road with right side damage.

The car was pulled over and an investigation revealed Tsai was under the influence of “alcohol and/or drugs,” the report said.