Ride-sharing apps rise in Venezuela as public transit decays
REGINA GARCIA CANO, Associated Press
July 30, 2022
1 of12 A Ridery app employee makes his way through traffic to pick up a customer, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ridery is one of at least three Venezuelan ride-sharing apps that launched during the pandemic — and which have taken advantage of a de facto switch of currencies from the Venezuelan bolivar to the U.S. dollar. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Employees work at the Ridery ride-sharing apps headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The new services set their prices in dollars and allow riders to pay with bank cards or transfer services rather than bills. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 An employee gives tips to a driver to move on to the next phase of recruitment at Ridery HQ in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Ridery is one of at least three Venezuelan ride-sharing apps that launched during the pandemic. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A driver is interviewed at Ridery headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Ridery is one of at least three Venezuelan ride-sharing apps that launched during the pandemic — and which have taken advantage of a de facto switch of currencies from the Venezuelan bolivar to the U.S. dollar. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 An employee places a promotional bumper sticker on a vehicle at Ridery headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Ridery is one of at least hree Venezuelan ride-sharing apps that launched during the pandemic — and which have taken advantage of a de facto switch of currencies from the Venezuelan bolivar to the U.S. dollar. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Ridery drivers monitor their cell phones for customers near a mall in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Ridery is one of at least three Venezuelan ride-sharing apps that launched during the pandemic — and which have taken advantage of a de facto switch of currencies from the Venezuelan bolivar to the U.S. dollar. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Department store buyer Maria Arreaza gets in a Ridery car she requested, outside her work in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Arreaza, 39, had long depended on public transportation to reach her downtown office and was intrigued by advertisements for the new Ridery app, though initially skeptical, she is now a frequent user of Ridery. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Ridery driver Marcelo Sanchez is reflected in the rear view mirror of his car in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 5, 2022. "I used to work as a private cab for a hotel, but it closed down. I've been working with Ridery for a month and it's not bad", says Sanchez. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Ride-sharing apps like Uber, DiDi and Lyft may have driven across much of the globe, but they haven't yet rolled into Venezuela, where U.S. sanctions and years of hyperinflation and other woes made it difficult to operate.
So a handful of local entrepreneurs have started their own ride-sharing apps — and appear to be finding a welcome from customers frustrated by scarce taxis, aging buses and a decrepit subway system.
