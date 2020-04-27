Richmond transit drivers call out of work over hazard pay.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Drivers for the transit system in Virginia’s capital city called out of work in protest on Monday as they seek hazard pay in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Richmond Transit Company announced before dawn that half of its 100 drivers scheduled to work had called to say they would not be working, news sources report.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220 initially asked the transit company to give bus drivers and other personnel at least one and a half times their normal wages for all hours worked during the pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported GRTC CEO Julie Timm said the agency and union leaders were working together to restore normal bus service on Tuesday. In a letter to local union chapter president Monday evening, Timm alleged the strike violates the contract between GRTC and the union, and said any employee who does not return for their next shift can be fired immediately.

Maurice Carter, the president of the local union chapter, said Monday evening that there was no violation of the union contract. He declined to comment further.