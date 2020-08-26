Richmond police charge 15-year-old in shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 15-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex last week, police said Wednesday.

The teenager is also charged by Richmond police with robbery and other gun crimes, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

On Aug. 17, police responded to an apartment complex in south Richmond where they found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said Portillo-Archaga was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No additional information is available. The teenager’s identity hasn’t been released because of his age, and his status wasn’t known on Wednesday.