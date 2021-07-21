Richmond diocese adds 4 to clergy sex abuse allegation list

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has added four more names to a list of clergy members with “credible and substantiated" allegations of sexual abuse against a minor.

The dioceses announced the additions last week, noting that allegations date back decades. Three of the accused priests are dead and the allegations were made after their deaths. They are are Robert D. Beattie, Leo Creamer, Patrick F. Quinn. The fourth, Joseph Slowik. has not served in active priestly ministry since 2006.