FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. (AP) — The last stretch of U.S. Route 35 to be widened to four lanes in West Virginia is opening to traffic.

Gov. Jim Justice is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 15-mile segment of the highway on Thursday near the Putnam County community of Fraziers Bottom. It's the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded.