Rhode Island town council votes to ban wind turbines

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town council has narrowly agreed to make it clear it doesn't support installation of industrial wind turbines.

The Hopkinton Town Council voted 3-2 to bar turbines in the town's land use rules and its comprehensive development plan.

The Westerly Sun reports local farmers and others attended Monday's meeting in hopes of defeating the motion. President of the Rhode Island Farm Bureau, Henry Wright, says the town needs to "keep land productive" and turbines offer a financial opportunity for cash-strapped farmers.

There's currently no reference to turbines in the land use rules and therefore they're not permitted. But Councilor Syliva Thompson, who proposed the two amendments, said she wanted to send a message to developers that such projects are not welcome.

Developers could still seek a zoning change.

