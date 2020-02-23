Rhode Island's main airport gets federal grant to modernize

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's main airport is getting a $4.7 million grant to modernize the terminal, acquire land and study effective noise reduction strategies.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, announced the Airport Improvement Program grant for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the quasi-public agency that oversees the airport's operations.

Most of the federal funding will be used to renovate restrooms and other public facilities in the 24-year-old airport terminal, Reed said. The renovations are expected to be complete this summer.

About $400,000 will be used to purchase of 1.3 acres of vacant property within a runway protection zone for one of the runways. About $90,000 will be used to help update noise exposure maps that were generated in 2010.

“These new federal funds will improve runway safety, ensure that the FAA and the airport have up-to-date information to assess and address the impact of aircraft noise on the community, and ensure that the airport is a welcoming destination for all who visit Rhode Island,” Reed said in a statement lastweek.