Rhode Island reports 60 new virus cases, 4 additional deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There have been 60 new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Rhode Island and four more virus-related deaths, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The new confirmed cases were out of more than 4,700 test results Monday, a positivity rate of 1.3%.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island declined over the past two weeks, going from 2.46% on Aug. 10 to 1.71% on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

There have now been nearly 21,400 confirmed cases and 1,039 deaths in the state, according to the health department.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 rose to 87 as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available. Eleven of those patients were in intensive care, according to health department numbers.