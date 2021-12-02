Rhode Island man renews sign campaign against town

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man involved in a legal tussle with the town of Portsmouth earlier this year over signs on his property critical of town officials is back at it.

Michael DiPaola recently bought a plot of land on a busy road on which he placed more signs, including one that includes a picture of actors Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as Lloyd and Harry from the movie “Dumb and Dumber,” and complaining of “corruption, selective enforcement, conflict of interest and harassment," The Newport Daily News reported Thursday.