Rhode Island lawmakers to address flavored vaping products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says he’ll consider whether to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in the next legislative session.

Massachusetts lawmakers passed a groundbreaking ban Thursday on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, sending it to the governor.

Mattiello, a Democrat, said Thursday the House will address vaping, a “very serious health concern.” He says he anticipates robust committee hearings and looks forward to testimony from medical experts.

A Senate spokesman says the Senate president also expects legislation to be submitted and reviewed after they convene in January.

Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order in September, banning the sale of flavored vaping products. In response, the health department issued emergency regulations Oct. 4 to implement a four-month ban, with an optional two-month extension.