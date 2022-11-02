Rhode Island: What to expect on election night

Rhode Island voters are deciding this November whether the Democratic governor will get to serve his first full term in office, and whether the Democratic Party will retain its three-decade hold on a U.S. House seat.
Gov. Dan McKee, the former lieutenant governor, narrowly won the Democratic primary. But in the general election, he’s a heavy favorite in the liberal state as both a Democrat and incumbent, who was endorsed by a host of large unions. Republican challenger Ashley Kalus often says it’s time to change direction, while McKee says he helped the state’s economy recover from COVID-19 and can continue the momentum.