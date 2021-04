BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Veterans Home is getting an infusion of $840,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding and more money is on the way, officials said Friday.

The funding stems from a $100 million emergency payment to state veterans' homes nationwide from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed into law in December, according to a joint statement from U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Gov. Daniel McKee.