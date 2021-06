PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island State House reopened to the public on a limited basis on Tuesday.

Visitors are still required to wear face coverings in common areas, must sign a log book and will be subject to a temperature check.

Some areas will remain off limits for health and security reasons, Gov. Daniel McKee said in a previous announcement.

The State House will be open to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

House sessions will also return to the State House on Tuesday, Speaker Joe Shekarchi previously said. Plexiglass barriers in the chamber will be removed and fully vaccinated representatives will not have to wear masks.

The Senate will continue to meet at Rhode Island College.

McKee had been criticized for not having a plan to reopen the State House when he announced most pandemic-related restrictions on the state economy would be lifted, including from Secretary of State and fellow Democrat Nellie Gorbea.

Gorbea later announced that she would run for governor next year.