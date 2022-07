CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A reward has now reached $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for killing a Concord couple, New Hampshire authorities said Thursday.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, left their apartment complex on April 18 and went for a walk toward some trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that, authorities said.