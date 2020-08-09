Reward offered for information on arson fires in Mississippi

LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — A reward is being offered for information on a series of arson fires in an unincorporated area of southern Jones County in Mississippi.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, three structure fires over the past several weeks have been ruled arson. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fires, WDAM-TV reported.

“These arson fires put the lives of numerous volunteer firefighters in danger and destroyed property. We will pursue all leads into these fires relentlessly until the culprit(s) are captured and charged,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said in a release on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the sheriff’s department at or the State Fire Marshal’s office.