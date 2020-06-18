Reward for information in SC woman's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina woman shot to death in April is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Authorities said Regina Allen, 32, and her boyfriend, Terry Griffen, 36, were shot April 20 inside a home in Inman. Both were transported to Spartanburg Medical Center. Allen died from her injuries the next day. Griffen was treated and released.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced the reward Wednesday at a news conference., The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

“It was an incredibly bad crime,” Wright said. “I know someone out there who wants to talk and is afraid.”

Wright said the shooter fired multiple times into the home where the couple were located and that the victims may have been targeted.

“This is a life-changing event for a very young, sweet girl that didn’t deserve this,” Wright said. “I need your help and always asked for help and been able to get it.”

The reward is being offered over the next six months.

Allen’s mother, Beverly Allen, said her daughter’s death has left a hole in the family’s heart. “We wake up every morning and it’s like a new hole is shot into our hearts,” she said.

Allen said her daughter was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and worked for Verizon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-503-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.