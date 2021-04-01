Review: Suspect in Portland killing likely fired at police

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the highly-publicized killing of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last summer probably fired first at police in Washington state before they fatally shot him, investigators found.
A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, near Olympia last September when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. Reinoehl was on the run after being named a suspect in the killing of the man following a demonstration in support of former President Donald Trump.