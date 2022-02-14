Returned ballots, worry in Texas start 2022's first primary

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas begins early voting Monday in 2022's first primary following a rushed rollout of tougher restrictions and the return of hundreds of mail ballots, dealing Republicans a clumsy debut of voting rules they tightened across the U.S. over the past year in the name of election security.
“Monday is going to be a big day for all of us to see how this plays out,” said Isabel Longoria, the elections administrator for Harris County, which includes Houston and more than 2 million voters.