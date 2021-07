WILTON — New businesses will be afforded the opportunity to introduce themselves to town residents, old and new, at the ninth annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale on July 24.

Executive Director Camille Carriero, who organizes the annual event that will see its first return to Wilton Center since 2019, said the Chamber looks forward to each sale as a way to push locals back toward nearby shopping and dining.

“The purpose of (the Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale) is to get residents to go out, shop and to dine in restaurants,” Carriero said.

The festivities will occur in Wilton Center, starting at 10 a.m. on July 24, from the Village Market area, near the Town Gazebo, and stretching down to the Stop and Shop shopping center. Due to the event, the street will be closed and there will be no through traffic until after its close at 3 p.m.

Both local small businesses and nonprofits will set up booths along the main Wilton road.

The chamber’s executive director said new businesses have not had the chance to fully introduce their goods and services to Wilton residents, but will be afforded that opportunity come July 24.

Some of those, like Classically Cate’s Boutique and YourCBD Store Wilton, have already signed up and will have booths during the event. Registration to reserve a booth during the community event will be up on July 9 according to Carriero.

“With any event, your goal is to reach new people. You want to maintain the clientele that you already have, but to (market) to new customers, too,” Carriero said.

Part of that introduction will be to residents who have moved to town after July 2019.

“We do get a lot of people that come to the event. We are hoping that a lot of the new residents will come out and meet the business owners and nonprofits in town,” Carriero said. “It is a good opportunity not only for new businesses, but (existing) businesses to showcase what they have been doing and what is new.”

Along with the many businesses and nonprofits looking for some community facetime, the Chamber of Commerce has added activities to make the event a family friendly outing.

First, there will be live music performed by both local band “School of Rock” and the Ridgefield Jazz Giants. There will also be a dance performance presented by the Conservatory of Dance in Wilton on the main stage.

An assortment of animals courtesy of the Woodcock Nature Center will also be present at the event, as well as a pony provided by Rising Starr Horse Rescue.

Children can also interact with the local Wilton Fire Department and Wilton Police Department, as they will bring several of their vehicles to the event.