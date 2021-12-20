Retiring athletic director ‘humbled’ to have served Wilton schools

Contributed photo

WILTON — After almost a decade at the helm, Athletic Director Chris McDougal will be resigning from his position at the end of this school year, effective June 30.

In McDougal’s letter penned to current and prior students, staff and parents, he said he “made this difficult decision after carefully considering what is best for my family at this time. While the pandemic has presented all of us with numerous challenges, the past 20 months have also given me the benefit of a renewed appreciation for the importance of family, health, and time to appreciate them,” he said. “For those reasons, I will be pursuing a variety of opportunities that are more aligned with my family’s needs at this time.”