Retired teachers endorse Zucaro

The Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut has endorsed Patrizia Zucaro’s candidacy for state representative of the 143rd House district.

With 16,000 members/affiliate, the nonprofit association promotes the economic, professional, and social well-being of the state’s retired teachers, and advocates for the continuous improvement of education in Connecticut schools.

“Once people are retired and no longer working to earn an income, they are completely reliant on what they have saved and the benefits they have paid for in good faith over the course of their careers. Any attempt to deprive them of those benefits is absolutely unacceptable,” Zucaro said in a statement. “There have been several moves in recent years to allow the state to renege on its annual obligations to fund the retired teachers’ pensions and to keep their post-retirement healthcare fund solvent. I am determined to stop this from happening again.

“Many residents of the 143rd district are retired teachers. I am proud to be an advocate for them, and for all retired senior citizens on fixed incomes who are grappling with Connecticut’s taxes and high costs. I’m honored by the ARTC’s endorsement and look forward to working closely with its members.”

Zucaro is the Republican and Independent Party candidate for state representative of the 143rd House district, which includes portions of Wilton, Westport and Norwalk.