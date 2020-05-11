Restaurants in Arizona poised to re-open for dine-in service

PHOENIX (AP) — Restaurants in Arizona were set to re-open for dine-in service Monday as Gov. Doug Ducey continued to relax social distancing orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From large chains to local mom-and-pop eateries, restaurants were preparing to host patrons for the first time in nearly two months but at a limited capacity. Restaurants will have to abide by restrictions including social distancing between tables and not serving parties larger than 10.

Ducey made the decision citing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. However, other restaurants posted on social media that they will remain closed until the governor's stay-at-home order expires Friday or they feel prepared to meet new conditions.

Ducey said other businesses and facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, will be allowed to open later. He said he’s still discussing the best dates and safety protocols with industry representatives. Movie theaters have asked to reopen on July 15 and don’t expect film studios to release movies before then, he said.

The governor has been hammered by some fellow Republican lawmakers, who were angered at the extended closure order because the economy has tanked.

There have been more than 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 536 deaths statewide, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.