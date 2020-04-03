Residents rally to feed Wilbur the pig; town helps eateries

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — When the coronavirus outbreak hit, Sarah Lang wasn’t worried about feeding her family. She worried about their 550-pound pig, Wilbur.

The pig, named after the “Charlotte’s Web” character, was won by her daughter Grace at a pig scramble in 2018 at a fair. He had grown accustomed to surviving on daily scraps of pizza, French toast and pancakes from an elementary school in Bedford, New Hampshire. Students could choose to give Wilbur their leftovers by throwing them into a bucket with his face on it.

But with the school’s closing, Lang was forced to turn to grain normally reserved for the family’s goats, and Wilbur wasn’t having it. So, Lang turned to Facebook for help, prompting residents in Bedford and several nearby communities to begin dropping off their leftovers this week in a bucket for Wilbur in front of the family’s 22-acre property.

Even a pizza shop in town offered up a free cheese pizza and a steady stream of salad scraps. A video of Wilbur eating the pizza is featured on his Facebook page.

___

THE NUMBERS

More than 475 people in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Five people have died, and more than 70 have been hospitalized. The latest death, which was reported Thursday, was described by the state as a person under 60 with underlying health conditions.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

___

GOOD TO GO

City employees in Rochester, New Hampshire, are getting lunch or dinner from a different restaurant each day in a “Good To Go" campaign to help support the businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants that haven't closed are limited to offering takeout and delivery services.

“The simple act of ordering a meal to go can make a huge difference to restaurant owners in the city while they are unable to have sit-in dining," City Manager Blaine Cox said.

Participants in the campaign are encouraged to share the hashtag #GoodToGoRochesterNH with a picture featuring them and their takeout containers.