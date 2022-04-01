Residents offer opinions, desire change for future of Wilton Center

WILTON — Though they sought to gather some incidental data through a brief online polling exercise, consultants working on a Master Plan for Wilton Center were also given a wide range of anecdotal opinions from dozens of residents regarding their future hopes for downtown.
The Planning and Zoning Commission hosted a virtual public workshop Thursday night, led by representatives of BFJ Planning, an urban design and planning consultant with offices throughout the tri-state area, which — in tandem with a P&Z subcommittee — is drawing up a document aimed at guiding the town's future development in its downtown area.