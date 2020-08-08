Residents believe tornado hit Wilton during Isaias

A broken tree lies near a home on Nod Hill Road, knocked over by high winds during Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4.

WILTON — There was damage aplenty left in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, but amid all the wind and rain residents of Nod Hill Road believe a tornado may have touched down in their neighborhood.

Carolyn Mueller reached out to the Bulletin saying, “two neighbors also confirmed seeing rotation and our damage was significant.”

She added, “We and our neighbors were so fortunate to have not have had house damaged but the trees are another story.”

The National Weather Service could not yet be reached for more information.

The National Weather Service, however, confirmed on Friday that a tornado touched down briefly in Westport on Tuesday. The service said the storm produced a waterspout, which made landfall as an EF1 tornado around 1:40 p.m.

Tornadoes are classified into five categories, with an EF1 considered “weak,” producing winds between 86 and 110 mph.

Tara O’Neill contributed to this story.