Research trip to study impact of giant floating iceberg

LONDON (AP) — A team of scientists will set off next month on a research mission to find out the impact of a giant floating iceberg on the wildlife and marine life on a sub-Antarctic island, the British Antarctic Survey said Tuesday.

The huge iceberg -- the size of the U.S. state of Delaware -- has been floating north since it broke away from Antarctica’s Larsen C ice shelf in 2017. It is now about 75 kilometers (47 miles) from the island of South Georgia, and scientists are concerned over the risks it poses to the wildlife in the area if it grounds near the island.