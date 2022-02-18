Research says fad diets don't work. So why are they so popular?

Two years into a pandemic that landed people in their living rooms, generating countless hours of television bingeing and stress eating, the nation has a new problem to worry about: Nearly half of U.S. adults, many already classified as overweight, reported they put on extra pounds.
Turning to fad diets or cleanses may be tempting for those looking for a quick fix or a dramatic drop in weight. But experts caution against answering the siren call of products, apps and ads that promise to help you shed pandemic pounds while living your best life.