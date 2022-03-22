Research finds more Lyme-carrying ticks in Maine forest

ARROWSIC, Maine (AP) — New research shows ticks that can transmit Lyme disease have been increasing in abundance in a forest in the state's mid-coast region over the last three decades, according to researchers with a Maine university and hospital.

Lyme disease is spread by infected deer ticks and can cause damage to joints and the nervous system if not treated. Researchers from the University of Maine and Maine Medical Center Research Institute’s Lyme & Vector-Borne Disease Laboratory collected ticks from small mammals in Holt Research Forest in Arrowsic to track prevalence.