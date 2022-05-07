Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 22 ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 12:31 a.m.
A member of a rescue team searches for survivors at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Firefighters spray a tanker truck with water in order to cool it down as they remove it from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A member of a rescue team recovers a Cuban national flag at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
People watch the rescue effort at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A member of a rescue team walks past a crushed car at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams search for survivors at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams search for survivors at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams remove debris from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A portrait adorns a wall in the living room of a home destroyed by a deadly explosion at the nearby five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Firefighters spray a tanker truck with water in order to cool it down as they remove it from the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Red Cross and rescue teams wait to enter the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams recover a body at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rescue teams recover a body at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Residents gather at a blood bank to donate blood for those injured by a powerful explosion at the Saratoga Hotel, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. The explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday, killed at least nine people and injured dozens when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ismael Francisco/AP
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero visit the site after an explosion hit the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday, killed at least nine people and and injured dozens when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Alexandre Meneghini/AP
FILE - Beyonce waves to fans as her husband, rapper Jay-Z takes photos from a balcony at the Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana, Cuba, April 5, 2013. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak Friday, May 6, 2022, killed at least nine people and and injured dozens when it blew away outer walls from the luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Emergency crews work at the site of a deadly explosion at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Emergency crews work at the site of a deadly explosion that destroyed the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A sheet-covered body lies outside the five-star Hotel Saratoga after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
Rooms are exposed at the five-star Hotel Saratoga where emergency crew work after a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
A photographer documents the five-star Hotel Saratoga after it was destroyed by a deadly explosion in Old Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 6, 2022. Ramon Espinosa/AP
38 of38
HAVANA (AP) — Rescuers in Cuba’s capital were searching rubble through the night to find more victims of an explosion that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens at a luxury hotel that once hosted dignitaries and celebrities, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z
A natural gas leak was the apparent cause of Friday’s blast at Havana’s 96-room Hotel Saratoga. The 19th-century structure in the city’s Old Havana neighborhood did not have any guests at the time because it was undergoing renovations ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening.
