Rescued manatees released in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A manatee and her calf have been released in South Florida waters after being rescued earlier this year.

The Miami Seaquarium rescue team released the aquatic mammals on Wednesday, according to a video posted on Facebook.

The adult female was found in February with her front flippers entangled in fishing line. Several surgeries were successful in removing the lines, as well as setting two broken bones. The calf hadn't been injured, but he was still nursing and needed to remain with his mother.