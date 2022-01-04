Republicans propose incentives for police recruits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans introduced a package of bills Tuesday designed to bolster police recruiting with lucrative financial incentives, after officer applications dwindled following George Floyd's death and the national debate over police brutality and racism.
West Allis Police Chief Pat Mitchell said at a news conference announcing the bills that the number of officer applicants has been shrinking for a decade and the situation has only got worse in the two years since Floyd died.