Republicans choose Healy of Wilton to run in 26th District

WILTON — Kim Healy of Wilton will be the Republican standard bearer in the race for the 26th District Senate seat for the Connecticut General Assembly.

Healy won the nomination to oppose Democratic incumbent Will Haskell at Monday night’s virtual state convention. The 26th State Senate District is comprised of seven towns including Redding, Ridgefield, and Wilton and parts of Bethel, New Canaan, Weston and Westport.

“With the right leadership, I am confident we can turn things around and restore hope in Connecticut for the next generation,” Healy said in accepting the nomination.

Healy believes changing the political leadership in Hartford will prevent the enactment of harmful school regionalization policies and move Connecticut toward a more sustainable future.

She was nominated by former state Sen. Judith Freedman, who represented the district from 1987 to 2008.

“Kim is a highly energized, knowledgeable candidate who will bring a lifetime of experience to the state Senate,” Freedman said. “I am proud to support her.”

William Lalor of Wilton seconded the nomination. “I am proud to offer my enthusiastic endorsement of Kim Healy. She is a breath of fresh air who offers voters the important perspectives of a mother and community volunteer who has been a business professional. She will work hard to be an authentic advocate for her constituents.”

Healy is a CPA and was an auditor for PriceWaterhouseCoopers. She has more than 20 years of volunteer experience, most notably as a tax preparer through the AARP, and as treasurer of the Wilton Library.

She is also involved with her children’s schools, Minks to Sinks, and Wilton’s Warrior Helpers. She previously served as treasurer of the Wilton Youth Council.

Healy has lived in Connecticut since 1994 and moved to Wilton in 2008. She four children, ages 22 to 13.

For information, visit kimhealyforct.com.