Republicans and Democrats have CT April primaries

WILTON — The Wilton Registrars of Voters have announced that Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has determined Connecticut will hold both Democratic and Republican Presidential Preference Primaries on Tuesday, April 28.

All three polling places in Wilton—Wilton High School, Cider Mill School, and Middlebrook School—will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Connecticut law requires voters be enrolled party members to vote in primary elections.

Citizens may check their voter registration status, polling place, and party affiliation by going to the Wilton Registrars’ Voter Look-Up site at https://bit.ly/2Pu7bkA.

The following candidates, listed in alphabetical order, will appear on the Democratic ballot:

Joe Biden.

Michael Bloomberg.

Pete Buttigieg.

Tulsi Gabbard.

Amy Klobuchar.

Bernie Sander.s

Tom Steyer.

Elizabeth Warren.

On the Republican ballot will be:

Rocky De La Fuente.

Donald Trump.

Bill Weld.

Absentee ballots will become available on April 7. They will be availableon the Secretary of the State website (portal.ct.gov/sots) or in person or by mail from the town clerk’s office.

The mail-in and online deadline for new voters or unaffiliated voters to join a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary election is midnight on Thursday, April 23. Citizens may register online at voterregistration.ct.gov. To be eligible to vote in a primary, unaffiliated voters must have been unaffiliated for 90 days before enrolling in a party.

The enrollment deadline, for new voters and unaffiliated voters enrolling in a party in person at town Hhall, for voting in a primary is noon on Monday, April 27.