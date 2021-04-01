Republicans abruptly halt debate on Arizona election bill

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona election bill to purge inconsistent voters from the popular permanent early voting list is in limbo after the state House took the highly unusual step of cutting off debate Thursday.
The measure is one of several Arizona bills that would reshape the election procedures in a state that has become one of the most closely contested presidential battlegrounds. Former President Donald Trump and his allies have aggressively pushed disproven or unsupported allegations that Trump's loss here was marred by fraud.