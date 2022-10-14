Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison defended his record on crime Friday against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charged that the state's top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep Minnesotans safe.
Ellison — a former congressman, state legislator and criminal defense attorney — countered that the 36-year-old Schultz, a hedge fund lawyer who has no courtroom experience, lacks the background needed to be Minnesota's chief legal officer.