https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Republican-asks-for-recount-in-Virginia-House-race-14844331.php
Republican asks for recount in Virginia House race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates is asking for a recount after official results show him losing by less than 30 votes.
Rep. Chris Stolle said on Monday that he has requested a recount after the State Board of Elections certified that he lost to Democrat Nancy Guy by 27 votes out of more than 20,000 cast.
Stolle is a member of a prominent Virginia Beach political family and has served in the House since 2010.
Democrats will control the House regardless of the outcome of a recount.
Also on Monday, the board certified that Republican Del. Nick Freitas won reelection. He was forced to mount a write-in campaign after failing to submit election paperwork on time.
View Comments