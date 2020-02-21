Republican Utah lawmakers send letter praising Trump

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have sent President Donald Trump an official letter of commendation after rejecting efforts to formerly rebuke Mitt Romney following the senator’s vote to impeach him.

The citation released Thursday by Republican leaders commends Trump for repealing “onerous” federal regulations, reducing the size of two national monuments in the state and appointing conservative judges.

The citation also urged Congress to “get back to work for the American people.”

Minority Democrats condemned the language, arguing the message was divisive and highlighted actions by the Trump administration that many people disagree with.

The letter comes after leaders rejected proposals that could have censured or recalled Romney. He set off a wave of GOP anger around the country with his vote to remove Trump following his impeachment trial.