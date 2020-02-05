Republican Novotny, Democrat Jordan win special elections

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — The Republican and Democratic parties kept their Minnesota House seats in a pair of special elections Tuesday.

Republican Paul Novotny defeated Democrat Chad Hobot with 63% of the vote in the northwest suburban District 30A race. Gov. Tim Walz called the special election to fill the seat of Republican Nick Zerwas, of Elk River, who resigned late last year to become a lobbyist.

In the other special election, Democrat Sydney Jordan defeated Legal Marijuana Now candidate Marty Super with 87% of the vote in District 60A, which includes northeast Minneapolis. There was no Republican in the race. Jordan will fill the seat of Democrat Diane Loeffler, who died in November.

The new lawmakers will take their seats when the Legislature convenes for its 2020 session on Tuesday. The outcomes don't change the balance of power in the Minnesota House, where Democrats will hold a 75-59 majority.