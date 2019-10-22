Republican Fitzgerald breaks with Trump over 'lynching'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Senate majority leader and candidate for Congress Scott Fitzgerald is breaking with President Donald Trump over his comparing the ongoing impeachment probe to a "lynching."

Trump on Tuesday compared the Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry into his handling of U.S. policy toward Ukraine to a "lynching."

Fitzgerald told reporters, "That's a terrible word. I would never use that word. I wish the president hadn't used it because I think it's unfortunate."

Fitzgerald is a strong Trump backer. He calls the impeachment a "political witch hunt."

Fitzgerald is running to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in the 5th Congressional District. Fitzgerald says he believes Democrats are trying to "cause chaos" so voters won't support Trump just to see the investigations end.

Fitzgerald is the only announced Republican candidate for the seat. Democrat Tom Palzewicz is also running.